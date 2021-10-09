Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

