Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

