Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 359.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

