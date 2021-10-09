Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,405 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

