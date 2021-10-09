Zacks Investment Research Lowers Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

CMTL has been the topic of several other reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 68.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

