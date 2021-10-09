Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 370,451 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,109,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,294,000 after acquiring an additional 501,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $65.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

