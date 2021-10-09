Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $47,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

