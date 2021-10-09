BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,477 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 3,012.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

