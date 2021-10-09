BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,859 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

