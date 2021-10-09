BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,330 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Busey were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Busey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Busey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

