BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $50.77 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $973.16 million, a PE ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.