Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.