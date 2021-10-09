Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 164.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $419,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

