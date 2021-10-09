Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,948.57 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $71.84 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Safehold by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Safehold by 79,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

