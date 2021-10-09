BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $294.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

