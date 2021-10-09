Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $677,955.40 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 24,230 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $677,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,307,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

