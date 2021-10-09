Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys $1,254,792.80 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Evergy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after buying an additional 195,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

