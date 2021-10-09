Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $119.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

