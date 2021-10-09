Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 642 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,258,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 416.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 329,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 284,272 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 218,470 shares during the period.

Shares of REXR opened at $57.80 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

