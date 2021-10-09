Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

