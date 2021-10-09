Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QMOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QMOM opened at $49.34 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

