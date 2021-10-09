Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX opened at $12.14 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $514.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GTHX. Roth Capital dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

