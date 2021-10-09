Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

