Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.