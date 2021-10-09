Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

VG stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

