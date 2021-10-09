MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Up 5.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 7,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,605,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a P/E ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 782,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.