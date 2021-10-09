MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Up 5.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 7,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,605,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
Several analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a P/E ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.
In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 782,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.