TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.52. 26,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,022,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

