BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 8,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,674,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.83.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.
BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.