Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading 9.4% Higher

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.98 and last traded at $126.00. 7,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 550,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

