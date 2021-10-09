Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading 9.4% Higher

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.98 and last traded at $126.00. 7,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 550,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.