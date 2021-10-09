Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 665,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 22,117,418 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

