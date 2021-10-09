Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Rises By 17.8%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Equitable has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equitable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after acquiring an additional 351,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

