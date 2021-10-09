CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CDK stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after acquiring an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,340,000 after acquiring an additional 137,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

