4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $618.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.