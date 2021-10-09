Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

