Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $124.71.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

