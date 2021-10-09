Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.47 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.