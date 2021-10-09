Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF

FRAK stock opened at $157.39 on Friday. VanEck Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82.

