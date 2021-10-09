BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

