Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $68.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $64.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $310.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $113,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $812.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

