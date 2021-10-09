BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.