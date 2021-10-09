Reviewing American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Energy Partners and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Energy Partners and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and Alto Ingredients’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.44 -$15.12 million $0.08 67.50

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Volatility & Risk

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

