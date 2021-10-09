Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 251.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

