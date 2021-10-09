Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

