American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

