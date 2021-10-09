Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 13,619 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Audacy stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

