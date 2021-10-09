Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 13,619 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Audacy stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.81.
Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Audacy Profile
Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.
