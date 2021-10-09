Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $57,000 in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $758.42 million, a P/E ratio of -131.25 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

