Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

