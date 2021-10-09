Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $52.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

