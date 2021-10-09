Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,867 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth $67,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 315,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.