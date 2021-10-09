Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,266 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

